TOT 2-0 MUN: Match Review And EPL Table As Red Devils Suffer Their First Defeat Of The Season

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the new English Premier League season on Saturday in London, following their disappointing 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Recall that the Red Devils registered a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their league opener last Monday at Old Trafford, and they were looking for another victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening to make it two out of two in the new campaign.

The Red Devils started the game strongly but they were unable to find the back of the net despite having so many clear-cut chances in the first half. However, the hosts grew in the game as they seized possession from the Red Devils and they were also presented with good chances to find the back of the net and they couldn’t.

The hosts grew stronger in the second half as they finally broke the deadlock in the 49th minute when Pepe Sarr reacted first on a loose ball to give the Londoners their well-deserved lead. Manchester United defender, Lisandro Martinez sealed the victory for Tottenham when he puts the ball into his own net in the 83rd minute.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

Waskco (
)

