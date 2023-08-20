TOT 2-0 MNU: Reasons Why Man United are struggling to win on away grounds against Top oppositions.

Manchester United’s recent away performances under Erik ten Hag have raised concerns, with the team securing just one point from nine games, scoring a mere eight goals and conceding a staggering 30.

Despite improvement under the Dutch manager, their struggles away from home persist against top-tier opposition. The inconsistency in their away record has left many pondering why a team on the rise keeps faltering on the road against strong adversaries.

One notable issue is the team’s brittle mentality when faced with adversity. The players often appear disheartened and frustrated when conceding first, leading to rushed passes and bookings. The lack of resilience after falling behind has become a recurring pattern, revealing a deeper mental fragility within the squad.

Tactical choices have also been under scrutiny, particularly after the defeat to Tottenham. Ten Hag’s decision to stick with Rashford as a striker, despite his lack of effectiveness, has left fans baffled.

Furthermore, Ten Hag’s consistent reliance on a preferred starting XI, even when it’s not yielding results, has been criticized. The lack of rotation and unwillingness to explore alternatives limits the team’s dynamics, making them predictable and easier to plan against. This rigidity in team selection hampers potential solutions to on-field challenges.

Charlesayor (

)