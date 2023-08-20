Tot 2-0 Man Utd: Players Whose Performance Wasn’t Impressive

In his debut home match as Tottenham Hotspur’s manager, Ange Postecoglou celebrated a resounding 2-0 triumph over Manchester United. The game started brightly for United who had a penalty appeal for handball dismissed and saw Bruno Fernandes miss a clear header. However, Spurs dominated the second half taking the lead through a goal by Pape Matar Sarr before an own goal from Lisandro Martinez sealed United’s woeful display.

1. Marcus Rashford

The striker looked out of ideas and missed a sitter as Erik ten Hag’s side fell apart in a nightmare first away game of the 2023-24 campaign. The Red Devils had a strong sense of deja-vu in their first away trip of the season as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham after a particularly shoddy second-half display.

Despite having a free header opportunity, Rashford’s performance was extremely disappointing. However, his ineffectiveness as a center-forward mainly arose from his inability to trouble Tottenham’s defenders. He seemed out of place once again failing to make a significant impact on the game.

2. Lisandro Martinez

In the north London clash, Martinez inadvertently added the finishing touch to a smooth Tottenham move. As Ben Davies’ shot seemed destined to go wide, Martinez redirected it into the net. Manchester United had a golden opportunity through Bruno Fernandes but his shocking miss derailed their hopes as Spurs comfortably won 2-0.

