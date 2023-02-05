TOT 1 VS 0 MCN: Review of the first half as Tottenham leads a dull Manchester City team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pep Guardiola and his men locked horns with Tottenham in their next English Premier League game on match day 22 away from home. The last time both teams met the game ended in a 4-2 win in favor of the away side. Manchester City lined up in a 4-3-3 formation while the home side started the game in a 3-4-3 formation.

Tottenham began the game strongly as they pushed forward for the opening goal of the game. Manchester City gradually got into the match as they won a crucial free kick in the 3rd minute. A minute later, Pep’s men won the first corner of the match and should have scored from it but Tottenham’s defenders made a clearance. The home side sat back as they hope to hit Manchester City on a counterattack.

The first 10 minutes ended with Pep Guardiola’s side as the better team in terms of ball possession. The deadlock was finally broken in the 14th minute as H. Kane gave Tottenham an early lead. Bernardo Silva tried a long-range effort in the 18th minute but could not beat Lloris.

Bentancur was shown a yellow card in the 22nd minute for a challenge on B. Silva. Manchester City continued to pressure Tottenham as they searched for an equalizer. Romero was shown the second yellow card of the game. Tottenham won a corner in the 27th minute after a quick counterattack. The home side continued to push for a second goal as they held possession of the ball.

Son Heung-min had his shot blocked in the 30th minute. Pep’s men found it difficult to create chances. Rodri came close to finding the net for Manchester City in the 40th minute but Lloris made a good save.

The first 45 minutes ended with Pep and his men trailing Tottenham with a single to nil.

