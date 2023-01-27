Top WWE Official Reacts To Finn Balor’s Complaint Against Referee

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adam Pierce has responded to Finn Balor’s complaint against WWE referee Eddie Orengo. Last week, on Monday night, celebrating RAW’s 30th anniversary, The Judgment Day faced The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championship. The match turned out great and was probably the best match of the entire show.

During the match, The Judgment Day tried their usual antics to win. In one case, Finn Balor tried to enter the ring but was stopped by WWE referee Eddie Orengo, who pushed the former Universal champion out of the ring. After the match, Finn Balor took to Twitter to inform Adam Pierce that he wanted to file a formal complaint against the WWE referee for “assaulting” him. Adam Pierce responds to Balor’s claims by implying that he’s been through much worse things and he’s not complaining about them. He later said that he took note of Balor’s complaint.

“Dear Finns: I’ve been F5’d, Superman Punched, headbutted by Braun, arm-locked by Ronda, thrown against a wall by Lashley, etc., and no sniffles. “Your formal complaint has been duly acknowledged,” replied Adam Pierce.

Source; Sportskeeda

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

Micheal10 (

)