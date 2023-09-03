Top three Best Penalty Takers Of All Time

In the high-stakes world of football, where matches are often decided by a single kick, the penalty spot becomes both a stage for brilliance and a crucible for nerves of steel. While some players crumble under the pressure, there are those exceptional individuals who have mastered the art of penalty-taking, turning it into an art form. In this article, we embark on a thrilling journey through the rich history of football to celebrate the unparalleled skill, composure, and precision of the best penalty takers of all time. These are the players whose names are etched in the annals of the sport, revered for their ability to deliver when it matters most. Join us as we pay homage to these masters of the penalty spot and relive their moments of greatness on the pitch.

3. Michel Platini

Michel, a France player, knows his way around the net and finds the right spot to win a penalty kick. He helped his country with the 1984 European Champions and won three Ballon d’Or awards when he played for Juventus. Due to a scandal, he was dismissed as UEFA President leading to fans turning against him but it is without saying that he is one of the best penalty-takers out there. The three-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 26 penalties and has never missed any.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

The most prolific penalty taker in football history, Cristiano Ronaldo is an unmistakable presence in this list. The Portuguese superstar has scored an astonishing 154 penalties in his career. Ronaldo’s elite mentality and ability to deliver under pressure is well-documented, and he has always been a man for the big occasion. From stoppage-time winners and crucial FIFA World Cup strikes to the decisive spot-kick in the 2016 Champions League final, CR7’s composure from 12 yards out is legendary. With 60 successful attempts in the league for Real Madrid, he also holds the all-time record for most penalties scored in La Liga history.

1. Alan Shearer

The Newcastle man is the leading goalscorer in English Premier League history. His ability from the spot was instrumental in netting a record-setting 260 goals in 434 appearances. Shearer was not afraid hit for power during his penalty opportunities, sometimes appearing to be attempting to rip the leather off the ball in his pursuit of a goal.

SportClub (

)