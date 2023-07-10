Top Ten Most Expensive English Players in Football History

The popularity of English footballers has increased worldwide, and many English players now earn very high salaries. Here, we’ll take a look at the top 10 most expensive English footballers ever.

Tenth on the list is Kyle Walker, whose transfer fee was €52.70 million. The right back’s 2017 transfer to Manchester City was viewed as a major investment in the club’s defensive strength.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, ranked ninth, was sold to Manchester United in 2019 for €55 million. Wan-Bissaka’s transfer fee reflected both his potential and the great demand for talented full-backs, given his reputation for defensive skill.

Center back John Stones’ €55.60 million transfer fee puts him in sixth place. Since joining Manchester City in 2016, Stones has become an important part of their defense and a key factor in the club’s success in the Premier League and other domestic competitions.

At number seven is Raheem Sterling, who moved from Manchester City to Chelsea for €56.20 million in the summer of 2017. Both Sterling’s enormous potential and the rising values in the football market contributed to his transfer.

Sixth place went to Ben White, who will move from Brighton to Arsenal in 2021 for €58.50 million. Arsenal’s desire to strengthen their defense was evident in their acquisition of the excellent center back.

At number 5, with a transfer fee of €64 million, Raheem Sterling re-appears. As a result of his consistent play, Sterling was able to secure a transfer from Liverpool to Manchester City, solidifying his status as one of England’s most prized players.

In 2021, Manchester United will pay €85 million to move Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The fact that Sancho’s transfer broke the previous English record speaks to both his potential and the increased value placed on young players.

Third place goes to Harry Maguire, who at €87 million became the most expensive defender in football history with his signing. His 2019 transfer from Leicester City to Manchester United highlighted his defensive dominance and leadership skills.

Jack Grealish, who moved from Aston Villa to Manchester City in 2021 for a then-record fee of €118 million, is in second place. Top clubs were competing to sign Grealish because of his dynamic playing style and ability to think on the ball.

The staggering sum of €134 million was paid to bring Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid. Because of his enormous talent and global demand for his services, Bellingham’s transfer made him the most expensive English player in football history.

