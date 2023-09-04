Top ten football goal scorers of all time

From the greats such as Pele, Maradona, Eusebio, football has seen the game evolve and get even better as the years go by.

Football is a game of goals, the most teams who score the most goals is the team who wins the game, interestingly, there are players who have hon their crafts and have become chief goal scorers.

Here are the 10 highest goal scorers of all time.

10. Ferenc Deak – 576 goals

Ferenc Deak was a part of the fearsome Hungary team, he his number 10 in the scorers charts with 576 goals.

9. Tulio Maravilha (Brazil) – 588 goals

Tulip was reported to play for over 40 clubs in his career, he scored 588 goals in the process, he is a proper Brazilian legend.

8. Eusebio (Portugal) – 623 goals

Many still consider Eusebio as the greatest player from Portugal, but for now Ronaldo’s illustrious career seem to have edged the Portuguese. However Eusebio is. A legend, he scored 623 goals in his career.

7. Gerd Muller (Germany) – 735 goals

Gerd Muller who is arguably the best German to play the game featured for Germany and Bayern Munich in his career scoring 735 goals in the process.

6. Ferenc Puskas (Hungary) – 746 goals

A player who is amongst the elites and a legend for Real Madrid. The hungrarian scored 746 goals in his illustrious career.

5. Josef Bican (Czech Republic) – 759 goals

Josef Bican comes up at 5th after scoring 759 goals in his career. He was regarded as the highest goal scorer unofficially by the Czech republic Football Association with 821 goals. However Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed him.

4. Pele (Brazil) – 767 goals

Pele who is seen by many as the greatest of all times scored 767 goals in his career. Although he claimed to have scored over 1200 goals, his officially tally is still pegged at 767. The Brazilian is also the only football player to win 3 World Cups in football history.

3. Romario (Brazil) – 780 goals

Romario who was key to Brazil winning their 4th World Cup title in 1994 is the third on the list. The player had a sensational career, playing for clubs like Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven and Flamengo.

2. Lionel Messi

The Argentine is second in this list having scored 817 goals in his career and looks on to add more to that tally as he is enjoying football with Inter Miami.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese international has scored 850 goals in his career and does not look like slowing down anytime soon. This season alone he has scored 11 goals and provided 3 assists same with Lionel Messi. He is enjoying his time at Al Nassr.

