Top Scorers in Serie A, La Liga and Premier League So Far

As the new season kicks off across the top football leagues, some surprising names have quickly risen to the occasion, stealing the spotlight as the early top scorers. Let’s take a look at the leading goal-scorers in LaLiga, the Premier League, and Serie A:

1. La liga

Jude Bellingham: 3 goals

Cristhian Stuani: 2 goals

LaLiga is off to an unpredictable start, with England’s Jude Bellingham and Uruguay’s Cristhian Stuani making their presence felt on the score sheet. These unexpected heroes are proving that the race for the golden boot is far from over.

2. Premier League: Unexpected Dominance

Solly March: 3 goals

Bryan Mbeumo: 3 goals

The Premier League has its own surprises in store. Solly March and Bryan Mbeumo are grabbing headlines with their impressive goal-scoring abilities, showcasing that talent can emerge from unexpected sources.

3. Serie A: Multiple Contenders

Lautaro Martínez: 2 goals

Victor Osimhen: 2 goals

Andrea Belotti: 2 goals

Antonio Candreva: 2 goals

Serie A is witnessing a goal-scoring frenzy with a quartet of contenders vying for the top spot. Lautaro Martínez, Victor Osimhen, Andrea Belotti, and Antonio Candreva are all in the mix, promising an intense battle for supremacy.

With these unexpected names shining in the early stages of the season, the stage is set for an exhilarating battle for the golden boot across leagues. Football fans around the world are in for a treat as these underdogs and established stars continue to light up the pitch with their goal-scoring prowess. The unpredictability of the beautiful game is on full display, reminding us that anything can happen in the world of football. As the battle for the top scorer title heats up, fans can only sit back, watch, and enjoy the thrilling spectacle that is the quest for goals.

Photo Credit Google

