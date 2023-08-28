Top Scorers In Ligue 1, EPL, La Liga And Serie An In A Single Season In History

Messi is the top scorer in the Laliga in a single season, he netted 50 goals in 37 league games in 2011/2012 season in the Laliga. Messi was the best player in the Laliga in 2012 and his 91 goals in a calendar year is among the unbroken records in football.

Skoblar netted 44 goals in 36 games in the Ligue 1 in 1970/1971 season and holds the record for most goals in a single season in the Ligue 1.

Robert Lewandowski scored 41 goals in 21 games in the Bundesliga in 2020/2021 season and holds the record for most goals scored in a single season in the Bundesliga. He can also be considered as one of the greatest strikers of all time.

Lewandowski spent eight seasons with Bayern Munich and won eight league titles, three DFP Pokal trophies, five DFL-Super cups, one Champions League, one Super Cup and one Club World Cup.

Erling Haaland netted 36 goals in 35 games in the premier league in 2022/2023 season and holds the record for most goals scored in a single season in the premier league. He also won the treble with Manchester City last season and has established himself as the best striker in the premier league.

Gonzalo Higuain netted 36 goals in 35 games in the Serie A in 2015/2016 season and holds the record for most goals scored in a single season in the Serie A.

