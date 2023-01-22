Top players who won at football award events with either one or both of their parents in attendance

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Behind every successful footballer, there is a story of trials and tribulations, of loss and hope and tapping into their talent to score life’s goal. But, some persons have silently stood firmly behind most of these stars, and that’s either one or both of their parents. On Saturday, Moroccan and Paris Saint-Germain defender, Achraf Hakimi left Football fans and social media users buzzing after receiving an award in Riyadh with his beautiful mother, Sadia mouth. The Morocco International was named the Sportsman of the year at the Joy Award ceremony in Riyadh, and he did receive the award with his mother. However, the former Real Madrid player isn’t the first player to attend and win at an award ceremony with either one or both of his parents in attendance.

1- Cristiano Ronaldo

It is no longer news that the one person that has had a constant influence in Ronaldo’s life has been his mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro. As a serial winner, the Al Nassr striker has been to several football award ceremonies and won with his mother in attendance. Most notably is the Ballon d’or, an accolade he has won five times. When Ronaldo was named the Ballon d’or winner in 2013, both he and his mother were reduced to tears at the ceremony.

2- Luka Modric

In 2018, Croatia International Luka Modric won his first ever Ballon d’or award. Modric claimed the trophy as the world’s best footballer for the first time to end the 10-year stranglehold of serial winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. There was barely a dry eye in the house when images of Modric’s parents flashed up on the big screen during the ceremony.

3- Karim Benzema

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema brought his mother and son onto the stage to celebrate his Ballon d’Or with him last year.

Iamyunqtinq (

)