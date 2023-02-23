Top players who have hit 20 or more goals for their clubs so far this season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What a season 2022/23 has been for strikers in the world of football. Goals are simply flying in everywhere, from all angles and areas on the pitch. From Erling Haaland who got off to a flying start at Manchester City, to Marcus Rashford who is currently having his best scoring season at Manchester United. What about Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen who is gradually firing Napoli to the Serie A title with his weekly goals and of course, the ever consistent Kylian Mbappe who remains PSG’s main man.

So, let’s have a look at some of the candidates who have hit a real purple patch in front of goal and have 20 or more strikes for their clubs so far this season;

5- Victor Osimhen (20 Goals)

Nigeria International Victor Osimhen is currently one of the most in form strikers in Europe. The 24 year old has hit 20 goals in all competitions so far for Napoli, he has 18 strikes in Serie A and two in the Champions league.

4- Robert Lewandowski (22 Goals)

Even at age 34, the Polish striker is still very much prolific. Lewandowski has 22 goals in all competitions since moving to Barcelona last summer.

3- Marcus Rashford (24 Goals)

Man of the moment Marcus Rashford is currently enjoying his best scoring season at Manchester United. The 25 year has rediscovered his goal scoring touch and set new career highs. Last season the academy graduate was a shadow of his former self with confidence and form deserting him. Now he’s emerged as Europe’s most potent striker, with his goals keeping his side in the Premier League title hunt. Rashford’s brace in the 3-0 win over Leicester at the weekend meant he set a personal best for goals in a single season, notching his 23rd and 24th goals of the campaign.

2- Kylian Mbappe (27 Goals)

The PSG star has managed 27 goals in all competitions for Paris Saint Germain this season.

1- Erling Haaland (32 Goals)

Despite failing to find the back of the net in City’s last two games, the Norwegian is currently leading the race for the European Golden Boot this season. 26 of Haaland’s 32 goals has come in the Premier league. He has been sensational since joining City.

Iamyunqtinq (

)