The 2023-2024 transfer window is coming to an end with just three days left nefuer the window slams shut, their are still big players who are yet to sort out their future heading into the transfer deadline day.

Any player whose move fails to materialize after the deadline, will have to wait till January transfer window or better still move to the rich Saudi Arabia club sides.

The transfer deadline approaches with top players still looking for a move away Twitter photos.

Below we look at few players who could be looking to move away from their current club.

Joao Felix. ﻿The attacker is eager to depart Atletico Madrid this summer and prefers to play for Barcelona but up till now the deal is still far from finish.

Joao Felix lasts played for Chelsea Twitter photos

Harry Maguire. The Manchester united former captain is surplus to requirements at old Trafford but no club is seriously indicating interest, only Westham united had a £30m bid rejected by Manchester united.

Harry Maguire X photos

Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan wants to leave Florentina this summer and Manchester united seems to be the front runners for his signature but that deal remains far from finish heading into the last few days of the tranfer window.

Sofyan Amrabat X photos

Romelu Lukaku. ﻿The big Belgian is eager to leave Chelsea and continue his playing career elsewhere, although AS Roma have shown interest, nothing has been made official yet.

Romelu Lukaku Twitter photos

Callum Hudson Odoi. The Chelsea academy graduate wants to leave the club and get a fresh start elsewhere, he is not with the Chelsea first team as he awaits a transfer away.

Callum Hudson Odoi X photos

Nicolas Pepe. The former Arsenal most expensive signing is struggling to attract buyers despite as Arteta made it clear that he is free to depart the Emirates stadium.

Nicolas Pepe X photos

Players like Eden Hazard, David De gea and Sergio Ramos are all free agents and could get a move even when the window is closed.

Teamgifted (

)