Top PL Clubs That Could End Up Signing Pep Guardiola If City Are Dropped Out Of The Division

After being accused of violating financial rules, Manchester City can be expelled from the Premier League. If City were kicked out of the league, all of their results from this season may possibly be nullified.

Undoubtedly, certain teams would gain from the circumstance, notably those like Chelsea and Liverpool who are still aiming to place in the Top Four.

Apart from gaining a rare advantage on the Premier League table, both teams could also fancy their chances of signing Pep Guardiola. There is no doubt that Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers in the history of the game. For a manager of Pep’s standard, it would be ridiculous to expect him to stay at Manchester City if they get kicked out of the Premier League.

On that note, struggling teams like Chelsea and Liverpool will be queueing for his signature if he’s available on the market. Chelsea and Liverpool currently occupy the 9th and 11th position on the Premier League table respectively – an indication of how far they’ve went down from the top.

I guess Chelsea would be keen on parting ways with Graham Potter if they have the opportunity to bring in Pep Guardiola. The same thing can actually be said about Jurgen Klopp’s fate at Liverpool.

I guess Liverpool and Chelsea could end up signing Pep Guardiola if Manchester City are dropped out of the division.

SportCorner (

)