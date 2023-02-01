Top footballers who will celebrate their birthdays in February

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

February may just seem like any other ordinary month on the calendar for many, but it just happens to have produced some of the most iconic footballers of the modern era. Some stellar names will turn a year older this month and in anticipation of this star-studded celebration, I have decided to look at and appreciate some of the game’s greats celebrating this month;

1- Cristiano Ronaldo

Headlining the superstar set of footballers born on February is Cristiano Ronaldo, who will celebrate his 38th birthday on the 5th and remains one of the game’s greatest talents. Despite his controversial exit from Manchester United and subsequent move to Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s career has proven one of extraordinary and almost unparalleled success. He is currently the most prolific player in World football with 819 career goals and counting.

2- Neymar

Coincidentally, Neymar not only shares the same birth month with Ronaldo, but similar birthday (February 5th) as well. The PSG star who will turn 31 in a matter of days and is currently one of the most talented players in the game. The Brazilian has recorded 14 goals and at least 10 assists for PSG in all competitions this season.

3- Angel Di Maria

The Argentine winger is among the most gifted players of his generation and currently plays for Serie A side Juventus. He will turn 35 years on February 14th.

4- Antony Santos

Manchester United starlet Antony Santos who signed from Ajax last summer in a deal that made him the club’s second most expensive signing will turn 23 on February 24th. The Brazilian has recorded four goals and multiple assists since switching to Old Trafford this season.

5- Edinson Cavani

The Uruguayan was born on February 14 and will be turning 36 years in a matter of days.

6- Casemiro

The Brazilian has been a great addition for Manchester United since joining from Real Madrid in the summer. The midfield general will turn 31 years on February 23rd.

Pictures credit: Instagram

