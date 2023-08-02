Top Footballers Who Made Their Mark At Borussia Dortmund And Went On To Become Household Names

Borussia Dortmund is a team that has a history of producing some of the best footballers in the world. From their exceptional style of play to their impressive lineup of talented players, it’s no wonder that they have gained so much recognition both in Germany and beyond.

As such, it’s no surprise that many of the club’s footballers have made the transition from being solely focused on football to become global stars in their own right. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at the top 10 footballers turned stars at Borussia Dortmund.

Marco Reus

Perhaps the most famous name on the list, Reus has become a true icon at Dortmund. Known for his impressive dribbling skills and explosive pace, he has not only led Dortmund to numerous victories but has also become a prominent face in advertising campaigns across Germany.

Robert Lewandowski

One of the deadliest strikers in world football, Lewandowski was a vital part of Dortmund’s team for several seasons before making the move to rivals Bayern Munich. He’s gone on to win several trophies, including multiple Champions League titles, and has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or on numerous occasions.

Mats Hummels

Known for his elegant playing style and powerful presence in defence, Hummels was a star for Dortmund for many years before making the move to Bayern Munich. He has since returned to Dortmund and remains an essential member of the team.

Ilkay Gundogan

A talented midfielder known for his precise passing and dribbling skills, Gundogan was an integral part of Dortmund’s title-winning team in the 2011-2012 season. He has since gone on to play for Manchester City, winning several titles in the process.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang’s time at Dortmund was characterized by his speed, skill, and impeccable goal-scoring record.

Shinji Kagawa

A beloved player among Dortmund fans, Kagawa’s creativity and skill on the ball made him one of the most exciting players in the league during his time at the club. He has since made the move to Spanish side Real Zaragoza.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho is one of the youngest stars on this list but has already made a huge impact in the footballing world. Known for his lightning-fast pace and exceptional dribbling skills, he is already being touted as a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Mario Gotze

Gotze will forever be remembered by Dortmund fans for his winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final. A product of the Dortmund academy, he was a star at the club before making the move to Bayern Munich. He has since returned to Dortmund and remains a fan favourite.

Bellingham

He joined Borussia Dortmund in July 2020, and in his first competitive match became their youngest ever goalscorer. Over three seasons with the club he made 132 appearances, was a member of their 2020–21 DFB-Pokal-winning team, and helped them finish as runners-up in the 2022–23 Bundesliga. He signed for Real Madrid in June 2023.

Haaland

Haaland made his debut for Dortmund away at FC Augsburg on 18 January 2020, coming on as a second-half substitute and scoring a hat-trick within 23 minutes in a 5–3 win. This made him only the second player in Dortmund history after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score three goals on their Bundesliga debut. In the summer of 2022, he transferred to Manchester City for a fee of €60 million (£51.2 million), and was instrumental in the club winning a continental treble in his debut campaign.

