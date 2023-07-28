Top Football Players with Most BBC African Personality of the Year Award Wins

The BBC African Personality of the Year Award recognizes exceptional individuals from the African continent who have made significant contributions to their communities and beyond. Among the notable winners are football players who have not only excelled on the field but have also demonstrated their commitment to social causes and philanthropy. In this article, we celebrate the footballers who have garnered the most BBC African Personality of the Year Awards, highlighting their extraordinary skills and contributions to society.

1. Didier Drogba – 2 Wins

Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba is the proud recipient of two BBC African Personality of the Year Awards. Drogba’s first win came in 2009 when he was at the peak of his career, dazzling fans with his goals and leadership both at Chelsea and for the Ivory Coast national team. Beyond his sporting prowess, Drogba has been deeply involved in humanitarian efforts, most notably in advocating for peace during the Ivorian civil war and promoting education and healthcare in his home country.

2. Mohamed Salah – 2 Wins

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah claimed his first BBC African Personality of the Year Award in 2017. Renowned for his incredible speed, goal-scoring abilities, and infectious spirit, Salah’s on-field achievements have earned him a massive fan base across the globe. He secured his second award in 2018 after another outstanding season with Liverpool. Salah has used his fame to give back to the community, supporting various charitable initiatives, especially those focusing on education and healthcare in Egypt.

3. Yaya Touré – 2 Wins

Ivorian midfielder Yaya Touré, known for his versatility and dominant presence on the field, secured two BBC African Personality of the Year Awards. His first win came in 2013 when he played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s Premier League triumph. Touré’s second award followed in 2015 after another exceptional season with the club. Apart from his footballing achievements, Touré has been actively involved in humanitarian causes, advocating for children’s rights and healthcare in Africa.

4. Samuel Eto’o – 2 Wins

Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto’o, one of Africa’s greatest footballers, was honored with the BBC African Personality of the Year Award on two occasions. His first win came in 2003 when he was representing Mallorca in Spain’s La Liga. Eto’o’s second award followed in 2005 after his transfer to Barcelona, where he achieved remarkable success. Throughout his career, Eto’o has been a passionate advocate for youth development in Africa and has invested in various charitable projects, particularly in his home country.

Conclusion

The BBC African Personality of the Year Award has recognized several exceptional football players who have not only dominated the sport but also used their fame and influence to make a positive impact on society. These outstanding individuals, including Didier Drogba, Mohamed Salah, Yaya Touré, and Samuel Eto’o, have not only displayed extraordinary skills on the field but have also shown a commitment to philanthropy and social causes, making them role models for millions of fans across the continent and beyond. As the award continues to honor more deserving individuals, it serves as a reminder of the power of sports to inspire and create positive change in the world.

