Top Football Players Who Have Won Both The Balloon d Or And World Cup

Football is more than just a sport, it is a global phenomenon that unites people from all walks of life. Some players stand out among the rest, with their talent, skill, and charisma that make them legends of the game. Among the most coveted awards in football are the Ballon d’Or and the World Cup both symbols of excellence and achievement that only the very best can attain.

In this list, we count down the top 6 football players who have won both the Ballon d’Or and the World Cup. These are the players who have reached the pinnacle of success in football, leaving a legacy that will last forever.

Zinedine Zidane

The French playmaker was the heart and soul of the 1998 World Cup-winning team and won the Balloon d’Or in 1998.

Lionel Messi

The Argentine forward has won the Balloon d’Or a record seven times and led his country to the 2022 FIFA world cup title in Qatar.

Franz Beckenbauer

The German legend won two World Cups as a player and coached his country to victory in 1990, while also winning the Balloon d’Or in 1972.

Fabio Cannavaro

The Italian defender was a rock solid presence at the back for his country, winning the World Cup in 2006. He also had a remarkable year in 2006, winning the Ballon d’Or after leading his club, Juventus, to the Serie A title.

Gerd Muller

The German striker was a goal scoring machine, with a phenomenal record of 68 goals in 62 appearances for his country. He was also part of the team that won the 1974 World Cup, scoring the winning goal in the final against the Netherlands. Muller won the Ballon d’Or in 1970, capping off a remarkable decade of football success.

Ronaldo

The Brazilian striker was a phenomenon, with a rare blend of speed, strength, and skill that made him a terror for defenders. He helped Brazil win the 2002 World Cup, scoring eight goals in the tournament. Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or twice in his career in 1997 and 2002 and was considered by many as the best player of his generation.

