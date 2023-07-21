Top Five Players That Switched Between Arsenal And Manchester United

Arsenal and Manchester United are two of the biggest clubs in the English top flight. Interestingly, not less than twelve players have played in the colours of both outfits. Let us take a look at top five stars that did it in the Premier League era

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is the latest player to do so. This Armenian midfielder joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016. He scored 13 goals in 63 appearances for the Red Devils. He even won the Europa League in his first season in the EPL. The former Shakhtar Donetsk star moved to Arsenal in January, 2018. Throughout his stay with the North London outfit, Mkhitaryan featured in 59 matches with 9 goals to his credit.

Before this Armenian legend, Alexis Sanchez played for the two Premiership heavyweights. However, this striker started at Arsenal in July, 2014. Before leaving, he scored 80 goals in 166 appearances for the Gunners. He also won two FA Cups scoring in the final of each. In January, 2018, the former Barcelona star joined Man United for a fee of €34m. He only spent one and a half season before moving to Italy. Interestingly, the Chile international only managed to net five times in 45 matches before quitting England.

Danny Welbeck is another football star in this category. He began his career at Manchester United and got promoted to the first team in 2008. Despite being a striker, he only netted 29 times in 142 games before moving to Arsenal in September, 2014. The Englishman played for the Gunners for five seasons. Here he had better goal ratio – 32 goals in 129 appearances. These include his famous hat trick against Galatasaray on October 1, 2014. His move his similar to that of defender Mikael Silvestre who switched from the Red Devils to Arsenal in the summer of 2008.

Robin van Persie is the first man to move from Arsenal to Manchester United in the Premier League era. The Dutch striker scored 132 goals for the North London club between 2004 and 2012 after which he moved to the other club. The former Feyenoord star netted 58 times in Red Devils’ colors. Meanwhile, he won his first and EPL golden boot in 2011/12 and 2012/13 as Arsenal and United player respectively.

Images: Google

