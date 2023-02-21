Top Five Nigerian Players To Watch In European Leagues This Week

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The European leagues would once again open up for another round of top level football on Tuesday, starting with the UEFA Champions league Round of 16 matches in Germany and England.

Also, the Europa League would also feature some tantalizing matches all across Europe.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians would represent the nation at the highest level of football and would be looking to impress their fans with performances across all stadiums.

Below would highlight the top five Nigerians to watch as the European leagues resume.

VICTOR OSIMHEN (NAPOLI)

This season as already over documented, the Nigerian has performed to an outstanding level for his Italian side, scoring a plethora of goals bringing him various recognition across Europe.

He would be hoping to continue his good vein of form in the Champions League as Napoli take on German side Eintracht Frankfurt, having only scored one goal thus far in the Champions League.

MOSES SIMON (NANTES)

Juventus would be looking to defeat the Nigerians side after failing to do so in Turin to secure their ticket to the Europa League last 16. The Black and white of Turin would be coming into this game after a 2-0 win over Spezia in their domestic league.

Moses only featured for 13 minutes in the last encounter with the old lady, but after scoring the consolation goal for his side in their last game against RC Lens, he could be given the chance to feature against the Bianconeri, perhaps from the start.

We all know what the Nigerian can bring to the table on his day, with trickery, pace and directness, and he would be looking to do this on a big stage against a big side like Juve.

ZAIDU SANUSI (FC PORTO)

Even if the Nigerian has lost his place to Sergio Conceico in the starting lineup due to his injury, the supporters would not be in a hurry to forget his effort against Bayer Leverkusen in the Group stage at the Estadio do Drago stadium.

This week though, Nigerians should keep an eye on the 25 year old left back as his side squares up against Inter Milan at the San Siro.

CALVIN BASSEY (AJAX)

Despite receiving criticism for certain of his performances, Bassey has been head down at work in order to win over fans at the Dutch club.

It is worthy to note that the defender has been instrumental in his sides Champions league campaign despite criticism. He contributed an assist in Ajax’s 4 nil win over his former side Glasgow Rangers and another one in their defeat to Red hot Napoli.

When his side travels to Germany to take on Union Berlin, who themselves have been good, being involved in a three way race for the title in the German Bundesliga, Bassey would be hoping to put in another good shift for his club.

GIFT ORBAN (KAA GENT)

Gent would face Qarabag in the first leg of the European conference league round of 32. 20 year old Gift who has been stellar for the Belgian club has scored two in the last three outings, and would be hoping to be all guns blazing as his team attempt to go for retribution on Qarabag, after a 1-0 setback at the Bahramov Stadium.

Keep an eye on this top Nigerian stars this week in the European competitions which always promises fireworks.

