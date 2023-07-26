Top Five Big Transfer Deals Completed in the Last Few Days

Manchester United is finally having some success in the area of outgoings. The Red Devils have signed two players in the current transfer window but until this week, they hadn’t been able to make a major sale. Now that has ended as two players have left the club in quick succession.

The Red Devils offloaded Alex Telles to the Saudi Pro League earlier this week and yesterday, they confirmed the departure of Antony Elanga from the club.

Alex Telles joined Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nasser in a deal worth €7 million while Antony Elanga joined Nottingham Forest for €17.5 million.

A few days ago, Wilfried Zaha left the English Premier League for the Turkish Super Lig. The Ivorian star was unable to agree on an extension to his contract with Crystal Palaces and after more than eight years with the club, he has said his farewell.

He joins Galatasaray as a free agent where he would be able to play Champions League football for the first time in his career.

Newcastle United completed their second major signing of the summer transfer window a few days ago. The English Premier League club signed Harvey Barnes from Leicester City in a deal worth €44 million. The English winger graduated from Leicester City’s academy and has established himself as one of the club’s best players in the last couple of years. This deal comes after Newcastle United completed a mega deal to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan earlier in the current transfer window.

The fifth big deal that has been completed in the current transfer window involves Arnaut Danjuma. The Villarreal attacker has joined English Premier League side, Everton on a loan deal with the club paying €4.2 million as the loan fee. This would see Danjuma play for Everton until the end of next season.

