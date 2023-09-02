Top Deadline Day Deals That Took Place Yesterday As The Transfer Window Is Now Officially Closed

The 2023/2024 transfer window is now officially closed. The beehive of activities which preceded the window that was opened a few months ago has now quieted down,with top clubs in Europe trying hard to finalize their deals before the deadline.

While the transfer window in Italy closed a little sooner than the other countries in Europe,the collective closing of the transfer window happened the moment the clock struck 12 at midnight to indicate Saturday, 2nd of September.

A lot of transfers and deals were as you would expect completed in the last 24 hours of the transfer window,as loan deals or permanent transfers were quickly wrapped up to avoid exceeding the time given to complete them.

Here are the top 10 transfers completed in the top European leagues on deadline day as the transfer window is now officially closed;

1.Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United on loan for €10m fee plus buy clause for June 2024 worth €20m plus €5m add-ons

2.Mason Greenwood to FC Getafe on loan from Manchester United,with the latter covering a considerable part of his salary

3.Marc Jurado to FC Espanyol from Manchester United on a permanent deal

4.Luka Jovic to AC Milan to replace Divock Origi who left the club on deadline day

5.Divock Origi to Nottingham Forest on a loan deal which includes a buy option clause valid in June 2024

6.Callum Hudson-Odoi to Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis from Chelsea for €3m which could potentially rise to €5m with add-ons

7.Armel Bella-Kotchap to PSV Eindhoven on a loan deal from Southampton with no buy option included

8.Diego Moreira to Olympique Lyon from Chelsea on a loan deal in order to get playing time

9.Abde to Real Betis from FC Barcelona on a permanent deal for €7.5m with 50% of the fee set to be gotten by FC Barcelona

10.Eric Garcia to FC Girona from FC Barcelona on a loan move with no buy option included in his clause

11.Brennan Johnson to Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis for £47m package deal from Nottingham Forest

12.Luis Sinisterra to FC Bournemouth on a loan move from Leeds United as unveiled yesterday with his agent

13.Mariano Diaz to Sevilla FC on a free transfer

14.Randal Kolo Muani to Paris Saint-Germain for €90m from Eintracht Frankfurt. The French born striker will sign a five year deal with the Parisiens

15.Ibrahim Sangare to Nottingham Forest on a €35m package deal from PSV Eindhoven with add-ons included

16.Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo to FC Barcelona both on loan deals for the 2023/2024 season with no buy option inserted in their clause

Which club do you think got the best deadline day transfer deal? Are you happy with your club's current squad?

