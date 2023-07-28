Top Best Summer Signings In The History Of Chelsea Football Club

Over the years, Chelsea football club has produced some of the best football players that conquered different European clubs. The Blues are known traditionally for scouting/signing top and experienced players into the club while under the ownership of Roman Abramovich. With the help of these signed players, the West London club has won different European titles ranging from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, English Premier League, and many more to mention a few.

As the summer transfer window remains open, here is to remind/grade some of the top best summer signings made by Chelsea football club. These players will always be remembered as legends at the club due to their connection with the fans. Didier Drogba who helped Chelsea lift their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy back at Munich in 2012, will forever be in the heart of Chelsea fans.

1. Frank Lampard;

The England international is best known for his time at Chelsea, signed in 2001 for €16 million (approximately £11 million). In his thirteen years with the West London club, Lampard established himself as a prolific scorer from midfield, becoming Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer, with 211 goals scored in all competitions.

2. Didier Drogba;

The former Ivorian forward signed for Chelsea in July 2004 for €38 million (approximately £24 million), Drogba scored in his third game for the club with a header against Crystal Palace. The former Marseille player went to help the Blues lift their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy back in 2012.

3. Eden Hazard;

After making over 190 appearances and scoring 50 goals for Lille in the French Ligue 1, the Belgian international, Eden Hazard signed for English club Chelsea in June 2012. Despite failing to live up to expectations outside Stamford Bridge, Eden Hazard will forever remain a blue for his heroics while playing for the club.

4. N’golo Kante;

On the 16th of July 2016, France international N’golo Kanté signed a five-year deal with Chelsea football club which reportedly paid £32 million in transfer fees. Although, not at the club again, Kante’s presence was felt instantly in his first season at Chelsea, helping the London club lift the English Premier League.

Kante also played a key role in Chelsea’s 2021 UEFA Champions League victory. He would forever remain a true blue. Nicknamed Mr. Nice* due to his sociable nature.

Conclusion;

Based on performance and stats at the club, these four players are categorized as the top best summer signings in the history of the Chelsea football club.

