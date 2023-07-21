Top Assists Leaders in La Liga Over the Last Five Seasons

La Liga, Spain’s premier football league, has been home to some of the world’s most talented and skillful players. Alongside the goal-scoring prowess that captures headlines, the art of providing assists plays a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of matches. As the old adage goes, “goals win games, but assists win championships,” and this sentiment rings true in the fiercely competitive landscape of La Liga.

In the past five seasons, the league has witnessed several outstanding playmakers who have mastered the art of creating goal-scoring opportunities for their teammates. As reported by the reputable sports statistics platform, Stats24, these players have consistently topped the charts in terms of assists, showcasing their vision, precision, and footballing intelligence.

Leading the list of assist providers for the 2022/23 season is the versatile French forward Antoine Griezmann, who returned to La Liga after a stint in another top European league. Following closely behind are Ousmane Dembele and Iago Aspas, both players boasting 13 assists each during the 2021/22 and 2020/21 seasons, respectively.

A name that needs no introduction, Lionel Messi, takes the accolade for the 2019/20 season, setting up an impressive 21 goals for his teammates during his final season at Barcelona before a historic transfer to another league. Rounding out the list for the 2018/19 season is Pablo Sarabia, who showcased his creative talents with 13 assists.

This article delves deeper into the gameplay and contributions of each player, exploring their playing styles, their impact on their respective teams, and the key matches that shaped their assist records. It is evident that these players have been instrumental in elevating the level of competition and entertainment in La Liga, proving that assists are just as valuable as goals in the pursuit of success on the football pitch.

Photo Credit report

Resourceful001 (

)