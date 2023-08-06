Top African Players Who Have Moved to the Saudi Pro League From Europe in the Current Window

In the bid to make the Saudi Pro League one of the best leagues in world football, Saudi Arabian clubs have been signing football stars from Europe and so far, some top African players have made the move.

The most recent one is Sadio Mane who has joined Al-Nassr in a big-money deal. The Saudi Pro League club agreed to pay Bayern Munich €30 million to secure the service of the Senegalese international.

Sadio Mane’s Senegalese national teammate, Edouard Mendy had made the move to the Saudi Pro League earlier in the transfer window after leaving English Premier League side, Chelsea. The Blues sold the Senegalese shot-stopper to Al-Ahli for €18.5 million.

So far, the biggest transfer deal completed by a Saudi Arabian club for an African player playing in Europe is the deal for Riyad Mahrez.

Manchester City’s hands were forced after the tantalizing salary offered to the Algerian star by Al-Ahli. The club had to sell the former Leicester City star to the Saudi Arabian club for €35 million.

Former Napoli star, Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal from Chelsea after spending just one year with the English Premier League giants.

Koulibaly made the move to the Saudi Pro League after Chelsea was paid €23 million for his services.

Another African star who has joined the Saudi Pro League this season is Seko Fofana. The Ivory Coast international joined Al-Nassr from French Ligue 1 club, Lens in a deal worth €25 million.

DynamicSports (

)