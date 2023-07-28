Top African Footballers That Failed To Win The Africa Nations Cup

The Africa Player of the Year award is one of the most prestigious honors in African football, recognizing the continent’s finest talents. Over the years, many exceptional players have graced the game, showcasing their skills and talents on both local and international stages. However, not all of these greats have been able to secure the coveted title of Africa Player of the Year. Let’s take a look at some of the Africa’s best players who came close but missed out on winning the prestigious award.

1. Kanu Nwankwo (Nigeria): A legendary Nigerian striker known for his incredible goal-scoring ability, Kanu Nwankwo finished as the runner-up in 2000, narrowly missing out on the top spot.

2. Mustapha Hadji (Morocco): The Moroccan midfielder’s mesmerizing performances led his team to the quarter-finals in 1998. Despite his remarkable skills, he couldn’t clinch the title.

3. Michael Essien (Ghana): An energetic and versatile midfielder, Essien came close to winning the award in 2010 but had to settle for the runner-up position.

4. Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast): A true football icon, Drogba finished as the runner-up in 2006 and 2012. His contributions both for club and country were phenomenal throughout his career.

5. Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia): The Zambian football legend, Kalusha Bwalya, impressed the world with his skills and leadership, finishing as the runner-up in 1994.

6. Frédéric Kanouté (Mali): Kanouté’s impressive goal-scoring prowess earned him a fourth-place finish in 2004, but he narrowly missed out on the top spot.

7. Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo): The Togolese forward showcased his talent in 2013, reaching the quarter-finals, but the award eluded him.

8. George Weah (Liberia): A football icon and the only African player to win the FIFA World Player of the Year, Weah’s best finish in Africa Player of the Year was the group stage in 1996 and 2002.

9. El Hadji Diouf (Senegal): Diouf’s skill and impact were evident in 2002 when he secured the runner-up position in the award race.

10. Benni McCarthy (South Africa): The prolific South African striker finished as the runner-up in 1998, narrowly missing out on the top spot.

While these footballers may not have won the Africa Player of the Year award, their contributions to the sport and the lasting impact they’ve left on African football make them true legends of the game. Their names will forever be etched in the hearts of football fans across the continent and beyond.

