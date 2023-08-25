Chelsea Football Club is one of the most successful football clubs in the world, boasting a rich history filled with iconic moments and legendary players. The club’s journey to the top of English football has been made possible by the exceptional talents of some of the best players to ever grace the field. In this blog post, we will take a closer look at the top 9 best Chelsea legends of all time and some fascinating facts about their incredible careers.

1. Petr Cech

The Czech Republic international goalkeeper spent over a decade at Stamford Bridge and holds the club record for most clean sheets in all competitions. In 2004, he saved three penalties in a Champions League final shootout against Bayern Munich, helping Chelsea lift their first-ever European Cup.

2. John Terry

The club captain and Chelsea legend spent 22 years at the club and led them to numerous successes. Terry played 717 games, scoring 67 goals and winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and a Champions League.

3. Frank Lampard

The all-time leading scorer in Chelsea history with 211 goals, Frank Lampard was a goalscoring midfielder who made over 640 appearances for the Blues. He won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, a Champions League and scored crucial goals in major cup finals.

4. Didier Drogba

The Ivorian forward arrived at Chelsea in 2004 and became one of the most successful players in the club’s history. He won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League, scoring in the final against Bayern Munich to help the club lift the trophy.

5. Gianfranco Zola

Gianfranco Zola is considered by many as one of Chelsea’s greatest ever players. He scored 80 goals in 311 appearances and was a wizard on the ball. He helped Chelsea win the FA Cup in 1997 and the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1998.

6. Ron Harris

Ron Harris is a Chelsea legend and club captain who played for 18 years for the Blues. He made over 800 appearances for the club and won the FA Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup and League Cup during his career.

7. Peter Osgood

Peter Osgood is a true Chelsea icon, famous for his incredible performances on the field and his flamboyant off-field antics. He scored 150 goals in 380 appearances and won two FA Cups.

8. Dennis Wise

Dennis Wise is one of Chelsea’s most underrated players. He was an energetic midfielder who won two FA Cups, a League Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup. Wise was also the club captain in the early 2000s, and helped Chelsea reach the Champions League semi-final in 2004.

9. Kerry Dixon

Kerry Dixon is another Chelsea legend who is fondly remembered by the fans.

