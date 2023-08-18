SPORT

Top 8 Highest Earners in World Football After Neymar Moved to Al-Hilal

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 60 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

When Cristiano Ronaldo made the move to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Nasser, many thought he was doing it for money. This may be true given that he is the highest-paid footballer in world football currently, despite the influx of players into the Saudi Pro League from Europe. The former Manchester United star currently earns €203 million annually.

With the rate at which football stars from Europe are moving to the Saudi Pro League after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr, it is clear to see the Portuguese superstar’s influence in those transfer deals. Recently, after Neymar Jr made his move to the Saudi Pro League, he attested to this fact.

After completing his move to Al-Hilal, the Brazilian superstar became the third-highest earner in world football. The former Barcelona star would be earning €162 million annually. Aside from this annual salary, Neymar would also be getting other packages.

The second highest earner in the world amongst football players is Karim Benzema. The French superstar made the move to Al-Ittihad after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired and he currently earns €202 million per annum at the Saudi Arabian club.

Below is full details of the top eight highest-earning football stars in the world currently:

DynamicSports (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 60 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Three Most Decisive Saves in Football

2 mins ago

Top 5 Premier League Clubs With Fewer Goals Conceded

14 mins ago

Three Strikers Real Madrid Should Sign As They Enter The New Season Before The Transfer Window Ends

36 mins ago

Current EPL Table Ahead Of The Premier League Match Day 2 Encounter

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button