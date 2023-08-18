Top 8 Highest Earners in World Football After Neymar Moved to Al-Hilal

When Cristiano Ronaldo made the move to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Nasser, many thought he was doing it for money. This may be true given that he is the highest-paid footballer in world football currently, despite the influx of players into the Saudi Pro League from Europe. The former Manchester United star currently earns €203 million annually.

With the rate at which football stars from Europe are moving to the Saudi Pro League after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr, it is clear to see the Portuguese superstar’s influence in those transfer deals. Recently, after Neymar Jr made his move to the Saudi Pro League, he attested to this fact.

After completing his move to Al-Hilal, the Brazilian superstar became the third-highest earner in world football. The former Barcelona star would be earning €162 million annually. Aside from this annual salary, Neymar would also be getting other packages.

The second highest earner in the world amongst football players is Karim Benzema. The French superstar made the move to Al-Ittihad after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired and he currently earns €202 million per annum at the Saudi Arabian club.

Below is full details of the top eight highest-earning football stars in the world currently:

