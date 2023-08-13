SPORT

Top 7 Players With The Most Goals Scored In A Calendar Year

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read

Goal-scoring records often stand as a testament to a player’s exceptional talent and prowess on the field. Through the years, some players have etched their names into history books by achieving remarkable feats in a calendar year. Here are the top 7 players with the most goals scored in a single calendar year.

1. Lionel Messi — 91 goals:

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, showcased his extraordinary abilities in 2012. The Argentine magician’s goal-scoring spree set a new benchmark for excellence.

2. Gerd Muller — 85 goals

Gerd Muller, a legendary German striker, demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess in 1972. His lethal finishing ability and clinical instincts made him a force to be reckoned with.

3. Pele — 75 goals

Pele, the iconic Brazilian forward, left an indelible mark on the sport. His achievements in 1958 showcased his immense talent, continuing to inspire generations of footballers.

4. Romario — 72 goals

Romario, another Brazilian maestro, displayed brilliance in 1994. His goal-scoring ability and impeccable skill elevated him to icon status.

5. Zico — 72 goals

Zico, renowned for his flair and technique, captivated the footballing world in 1979. His proficiency in front of goal earned him a well-deserved place on this prestigious list.

6. Robert Lewandowski — 69 goals

The prolific Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski, achieved a remarkable 2020 campaign that propelled him into the ranks of the world’s top goal-scorers. His consistency and determination make him a formidable opponent on the pitch.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo — 69 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo, known for his incredible work ethic and goal-scoring prowess, accomplished this feat in 2013. The Portuguese superstar’s hunger for success secures his place among football’s elite.

Savigny (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on why he substituted Reece James Amidst Injury concerns.

3 mins ago

Real Madrid: Potential Lineup for the Rest of the Season with Courtois and Militao Out

17 mins ago

Reasons Why Chelsea Draw Against Liverpool Today Shows That They May Win The EPL Title

30 mins ago

Reactions To Enzo Fernandes’s Performance Against Liverpool

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button