The African continent has produced some truly world-class players in football. However, there are certain players whose contribution to the game has gone unnoticed. With that said, below are the top 6 underrated African footballers in history;

6. Seydou Keita – Mali

Seydou Keita, a versatile player capable of excelling in midfield and defence, graced the rosters of renowned clubs such as Marseille, Sevilla, Valencia, AS Roma, and Barcelona. However, during his stint at Barcelona, he truly shone, becoming an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s illustrious golden generation and securing an impressive tally of 14 major trophies.

Keita was a key figure at the club level and showcased his talent on the international stage, featuring in seven AFCON tournaments for Mali. His contributions were instrumental in leading the team to 3rd place finishes in 2012 and 2013, adding to his legacy as a formidable footballer.

5. Salomon Kalou – Ivory Coast

Kalou’s career was influenced by the era he played in, where sharing the spotlight with footballing giants like Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Yaya Toure, Kolo Toure, and Gervinho made it challenging to receive individual recognition. During his time at Feyenoord, Kalou was regarded as one of football’s most promising prospects, forming a famous attacking partnership with Dirk Kuyt and scoring an impressive 35 goals in 69 appearances.

His standout performances caught the eye of Chelsea, who acquired his services for £9 million in 2006 after a successful three-year stint in Holland. In his six years at Stamford Bridge, Kalou made 156 appearances, netting 36 goals and securing major titles like the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup, and four FA Cups.

During Carlo Ancelotti’s reign at Chelsea in the 2009/10 season, Kalou played a crucial role, contributing with his high work rate, tenacity in tackles, goal-scoring ability, and assists for his teammates. Despite his vital contributions, he remained criminally underrated and underappreciated during his time at Chelsea.

4. Frederick Kanoute – Mali

During his football career, Kanoute showcased his striking prowess at notable clubs such as Lyon, West Ham United, and Tottenham. However, his most remarkable period came at Sevilla, where he etched his name into the club’s history books by playing a pivotal role in securing consecutive UEFA Cup (now Europa League) triumphs in 2006 and 2007.

In fact, he holds the prestigious title of being the highest-scoring foreign player in Sevilla’s rich footballing history. At the international level, Kanoute made a significant decision to represent Mali instead of France. His impact for Mali was evident, as he participated in various tournaments, accumulating an impressive tally of 23 goals in 39 caps, highlighting his remarkable goal-scoring prowess on the international stage.

3. Mikel Obi – Nigeria

Mikel made his breakthrough as an attacking midfielder during the 2005 FIFA U20 World Cup in Holland, where he played a crucial role in Nigeria’s impressive runners-up finish, second only to Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina. As noted by Soccerway, Mikel’s talent was recognized with the Silver Ball, securing him the title of the second-best player in the tournament.

His illustrious career flourished during his eleven-year tenure at Chelsea, featuring in 249 matches and adding numerous trophies to his collection, including the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League, and the UEFA Champions League. In addition to his club achievements, Mikel succeeded internationally by clinching the AFCON title with Nigeria in 2013 and leading his country to a Bronze medal finish in Men’s Football at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

Despite these accolades, he never secured the African Footballer of the Year award, a testament to the exceptional talent and competition within the African football scene.

2. Stephen Appiah – Ghana

Beyond the borders of Ghana, Stephen Appiah, the formidable midfield maestro, remains a player whose accolades don’t match his true worth. Throughout his illustrious career, Appiah proved himself a tenacious defensive midfielder with a remarkable knack for long-range goals, primarily in Italian football. However, despite his exceptional performances, individual honours don’t feature prominently in his resume.

Appiah’s leadership was undeniable as he captained Ghana for an extended period, delivering 14 goals in 67 games while plying his trade in Europe with prominent clubs like Udinese, Parma, Juventus, and Fenerbahçe, per Transfermarkt.

1. Christopher Katongo – Zambia

Christopher Katongo, the driving force behind Zambia’s remarkable AFCON victory in 2012, remains underappreciated for his remarkable accomplishments. Despite being a diminutive midfielder, Katongo’s versatility allows him to excel as a winger, and his goal-scoring instincts are evident in his impressive record of 23 goals in 105 appearances for Zambia’s Chipolopolo.

2012 proved to be the pinnacle of his career, where he achieved tremendous success by leading his team to AFCON glory. Not only did he play a pivotal role in securing the victory, but he was also honoured as the player of the tournament and received the prestigious BBC African Footballer of the Year Award.

