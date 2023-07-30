SPORT

Top 6 Earliest Premier League Sackings

Premier League football is a relentless battleground where managers are under immense pressure to deliver results. Sometimes, the expectations and outcomes clash dramatically, resulting in the swift dismissal of managers. As reported by Opta Analyst, we delve into the top five earliest Premier League sackings, where managerial reigns were cut short in astonishingly brief periods.

1. Paul Sturrock at Southampton (23 August 2004) – 9 days

Paul Sturrock’s tenure at Southampton was one of the shortest in Premier League history, lasting only nine days. A string of disappointing results led to his abrupt dismissal, leaving fans and pundits stunned.

2. Peter Reid at Manchester City (26 August 1993) – 12 days

In the early days of the Premier League, Peter Reid faced a quick exit from Manchester City after just 12 days at the helm. His struggles to find success in the league resulted in an early departure.

3. Kenny Dalglish at Newcastle United (17 August 1998) – 12 days

A legendary figure in football, Kenny Dalglish’s return to Newcastle United as a manager turned out to be short-lived. Despite his credentials, a poor start to the season led to his sacking within 12 days.

4. Bobby Robson at Newcastle United (30 August 2004) – 16 days

Another Newcastle United manager, Bobby Robson, faced a similar fate in 2004. Despite being a respected footballing figure, he was unable to reverse the team’s fortunes and was sacked after just 16 days.

5. Alan Curbishley at West Ham United (3 September 2008) – 18 days

West Ham United’s decision to part ways with Alan Curbishley after only 18 days of the new season shocked many. The managerial change aimed to find a fresh direction for the club.

6. Kevin Keegan at Newcastle United (4 September 2008) – 19 days

Completing the list is Kevin Keegan, who faced a second stint at Newcastle United. Sadly, his return didn’t last long, and he was dismissed after just 19 days, marking a turbulent chapter in the club’s history.

