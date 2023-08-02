Top 6 Brazilians Who Scored the Most Goals in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues Last Season

Brazilian footballers are some of the most talented footballers there are and last season, some of them showcased their talent and importance to their respective teams.

In terms of goalscoring in the 2022/23 season, one player stands head and shoulder above the rest. This player is Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian attacker was arguably Arsenal’s best player last season. At some point, he was just unplayable.

At the end of last season, he scored 15 goals in the English Premier League alone. This made him the Brazilian player with the most goals in Europe’s top five leagues. Martinelli would be hoping to continue from where he stopped in the upcoming season.

The second Brazilian star with the most goals in Europe’s top five leagues last season was Neymar Jr. The Brazilian superstar started the season impressively. Unfortunately, an injury toward the end of last season cut his season short. However, before the injury, he had already scored 13 goals for Paris Saint-Germain in the French Ligue 1 alone.

The third and fourth Brazilian players on the list are both from the English Premier League. Roberto Firmino may have left Liverpool but his time at the club won’t be forgotten so easily. Despite starting fewer games for the English Premier League club last season, Firmino was still able to score 11 goals in the English Premier League. Gabriel Jesus also scored 11 goals in the English Premier League last season. He had a great start to his Arsenal career but injury halted his momentum.

Real Madrid stars, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo round up the top six. Both players once again played significant roles at Real Madrid last season. Vinicius Junior was able to score 10 goals and provide 10 assists in the Spanish La Liga while Rodrygo scored 9 league goals.

