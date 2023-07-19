Top 5 Players With The Most Goals in the History of Football

Al-Nasser superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in the history of football. He is also regarded as the greatest of all time by many. The best spell of his career came during his time at Real Madrid where he scored 450 goals for the Spanish La Liga club.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds many goalscoring records. Currently, he is the player with the most goals in the history of international football having scored 123 goals for the Portuguese national team. So far, the 38-year-old has scored 838 goals in his career.

The second player with the most goals in the history of football is Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar is arguably the greatest player in the history of football and he is a great goalscorer as well as a great playmaker.

So far, Lionel Messi has scored 807 goals in his career. A large chunk of these goals came during his time with Barcelona. He is also the highest goalscorer in the history of international football in South America.

Josef Bican is the third-highest goalscorer in the history of football. The Czech legend scored an outstanding 1,468 goals in his career. However, only 805 of those goals were scored in official matches, according to FIFA. Incredibly, Josef Bican scored 805 goals in 530 games.

The fourth-highest goalscorer in the history of football is Brazilian legend, Romario who scored 775 goals in 963 matches in his career.

Late Brazilian legend, Pele rounds up the top five list. Pele is widely regarded as the GOAT and there are plenty of reasons to believe this. The late Brazilian won the FIFA World Cup three times, the only player to ever achieve this feat. He also scored 1283 goals in his career. However, only 762 of these goals came in official matches, according to FIFA.

