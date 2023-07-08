Top 5 Players With Most Touches in The Premier League – 2022/23

The Premier League 2022/23 season has witnessed some incredible displays of skill and finesse from talented players. Among the numerous statistics that demonstrate their dominance on the field, one stands out – the number of touches they have throughout the season. According to Stats24, here are the top 5 players with the most touches in the Premier League this season.

Leading the pack is English defender Lewis Dunk, who has astoundingly recorded 3520 touches on the ball. His commanding presence at the back for his club has made him an indispensable asset. Following closely is Spanish midfielder Rodri, who has displayed his exceptional ball control with 3363 touches. His ability to dictate play from the center of the pitch is a sight to behold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, the English right-back, has not only showcased his defensive prowess but also his incredible vision and passing ability with 3267 touches. His contribution to his team’s attacking moves is evident from these numbers. Another Englishman, Kieran Trippier, has shown his versatility and efficiency with 3194 touches. Whether it is his crosses or defensive interceptions, he never fails to make his mark on the game.

Completing the top 5 is Dutch center-back Virgil van Dijk with 2893 touches. Despite coming back from a long injury layoff, he has seamlessly integrated into Liverpool’s backline and continues to be a crucial figure for his team.

These players truly embody the essence of being top ballers in the Premier League. They possess the technical ability, tactical understanding, and physicality to dominate the game, making an impact whenever they step foot on the field.

Photo Credit Google

GeniusInfo (

)