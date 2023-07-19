Top 5 players With Most Assists in The History of Football

In the illustrious history of football, countless players have left an indelible mark on the beautiful game, dazzling fans and critics alike with their mesmerizing skills and goalscoring exploits. However, there exists a select group of players whose exceptional vision and ability to create goals for their teammates have earned them a place among the most prolific assist providers in the sport’s annals. Today, we explore the top five players with the most assists, a testament to their extraordinary playmaking abilities and their invaluable contributions to their respective teams.

At the pinnacle of this esteemed list is none other than Lionel Messi, often regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. With an awe-inspiring total of 395 career assists, the Argentine maestro has continually showcased his remarkable vision, precision passing, and innate understanding of the game. Alongside his goal-scoring prowess, Messi’s ability to set up his teammates has been instrumental in Barcelona’s success over the years.

Following closely behind Messi is the ever-crafty Thomas Muller, a stalwart of Bayern Munich. The German attacker has amassed an impressive tally of 301 career assists, thanks to his footballing intelligence, impeccable positioning, and ability to read the game like few others.

In the third spot stands the dynamic Uruguayan forward, Luis Suarez, whose tally of 290 career assists illustrates his versatility and playmaking finesse. Renowned for his clinical finishing, Suarez’s adeptness at providing scoring opportunities for his colleagues further cements his status as a top-class forward.

Argentine winger Angel Di Maria occupies the fourth position with 278 career assists. Di Maria’s flair, blistering pace, and exquisite crosses have made him a sought-after asset for several top clubs across Europe.

Completing the top five is the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo, whose prolific goal-scoring exploits are often celebrated, but his 268 career assists also underscore his ability to contribute to team play and create opportunities for his teammates.

