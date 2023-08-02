Top 5 Players Who Provided Cristiano Ronaldo With Most Assists in His Illustrious Career

Cristiano Ronaldo, the goal-scoring phenomenon, has left football fans spellbound with his incredible talent and unmatched prowess on the pitch. But behind every great goal-scorer is a team of exceptional playmakers who provide the crucial assists. Let’s dive into the top five players who have contributed the most assists to Ronaldo’s illustrious career, as reported by Stats24.

1. Karim Benzema – 47 Assists

Takes the lead, providing a staggering 47 assists to Ronaldo. Their remarkable partnership on the field was a spectacle to behold, creating countless opportunities and scoring moments that etched their names in football history.

2. Gareth Bale – 32 Assists

Gareth Bale’s precision and flair played a pivotal role in Cristiano Ronaldo’s success. The Welsh wizard gifted Ronaldo 32 assists during their time together at Real Madrid, forming a formidable duo that wreaked havoc on opposition defenses.

3. Mesut Ozil – 31 Assists

Mesut Ozil’s sublime vision and deft passing skills proved to be the perfect complement to Ronaldo’s goal-scoring prowess. Their partnership at Real Madrid yielded 31 assists, creating a formidable combination that orchestrated many victories.

4. Angel Di Maria – 25 Assists

Angel Di Maria’s flair and creativity added another dimension to Ronaldo’s game during their tenure at Real Madrid. The Argentine playmaker delivered 25 assists to Ronaldo, forming an inseparable bond on the pitch.

5. Marcelo – 25 Assists 🇧🇷

Completing the list is Marcelo, Real Madrid’s marauding left-back, who provided 25 assists to Ronaldo. His overlapping runs and impeccable crosses were instrumental in setting up Ronaldo’s memorable goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible goal-scoring record wouldn’t have been possible without the selfless contributions of these five phenomenal players. Their assists and on-field chemistry with Ronaldo created a symphony of footballing brilliance that continues to reverberate in the annals of football history. As Ronaldo continues to shine in different leagues and clubs, fans eagerly await the next chapter in his storied career, confident that these playmakers have etched their names forever in football folklore.

