Top 5 Most Valuable Squads in the Italian Serie An Ahead of the New Season

Considering the manner in which Napoli won the Italian Serie A last season, it comes as no surprise that they currently have the most valuable squad in the league. The club is home to some of the best players in the league. Those players are also the most valuable in the Italian Serie A. Due to the market value of the likes of Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskheli, and Giovanni Simeone, the squad value of Napoli currently stands at €567 million. Napoli’s most valuable player is Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen.

The second football club with the most valuable squad in the Italian Serie A is AC Milan. The winners of the Scudetto in 2021/22 had an underwhelming season in 2022/23 but still managed to reach the semifinals of the Champions League and also seal qualification for the Champions League for next season.

AC Milan houses some of the most exciting young players in the world currently. The club has Rafael Leao as its most valuable asset. However, this summer has also seen them sign many young players, including Noah Okafor, Christian Pulisic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. AC Milan has a squad value of €561 million.

The third football club with the most valuable squad in the Italian Serie A is Juventus. The Italian giant currently has a market value of €495 million. The Old Ladies boast of the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Chiesa, and Rabiot in its squad.

The fourth and fifth football clubs with the most valuable squads in the Italian Serie A are Inter Milan and Atalanta with squad values of €485 million and €376 million respectively.

