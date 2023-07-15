Top 5 Most Valuable South American Football Stars in World Football Currently

Real Madrid star, Vinicius Junior has enjoyed a tremendous rise in his career since he joined Real Madrid a few years ago. After a month of bedding into the conditions of European football, the Brazilian star has become one of the best in the game currently. His recent form has seen his market value increase to €150 million. This makes him the most valuable South American football star in world football currently.

Two other Real Madrid stars occupy the second and third positions. Just like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo de Goes joined Real Madrid from Brazil and also needed a little time to bed in. However, since settling down, he has enhanced his reputation. His current market value stands at €100 million and given that he is still 22 years old, his market value is bound to increase in the next few years. Uruguayan midfielder, Federico Valverde is the other South American star who has a market value of €100 million.

The fourth most valuable South American footballer in world football currently is Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine striker is one of the best players in the Italian Serie A and his reputation has also soared in the last few years. His performance over the years has seen his market value increase to €85 million.

Arsenal star, Gabriel Martinelli rounds up the top five list. The Brazilian attacker was in top form last season as the Gunners finished in the top four for the first time in more than five years. Currently, he is valued at €80 million.

