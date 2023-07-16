Top 5 Most Valuable Signings In MLS History

The MLS has become an enticing destination for top players looking to extend their careers and make a significant impact. Factors such as high salaries, infrastructure, living in major American cities, and a less physically demanding nature of the league have all contributed to the rise in popularity.

With that said, here are the five most valuable signings in MLS history.

5. David Beckham to Los Angeles Galaxy (2007) – €19.8 million

David Beckham’s move to Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007 brought global recognition and elevated the league’s profile. Valued at €19.8 million, Beckham’s arrival boosted attendance, TV ratings, and merchandise sales, leaving a lasting impact.

4. Thiago Almada to Atlanta United (2022) – €20 million

Thiago Almada’s transfer to Atlanta United in 2022 highlighted MLS as a platform for young talents. With a market valuation of €20 million, Almada’s exceptional skills and creativity added a new dimension to Atlanta United’s attack.

3. Pity Martinez to Atlanta United (2019) – €20 million

Pity Martinez’s move from River Plate to Atlanta United in 2019 showcased the growing appeal of MLS. Valued at €20 million, Martinez’s skill and creativity bolstered Atlanta United’s squad and contributed to the league’s reputation.

2. Lorenzo Insigne to Toronto FC (2022) – €25 million

Lorenzo Insigne’s signing with Toronto FC in 2022 made him the highest-paid player in MLS history at the time. Valued at €25 million, Insigne brought his experience and leadership as former Napoli captain to the MLS club.

1. Lionel Messi to Inter Miami (2023) – €45 million

The biggest splash came from Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami in 2023 on a free transfer. Valued at €45 million, Messi’s decision to join MLS after his legendary career at Barcelona has generated immense excitement and is set to elevate the league’s profile significantly.

