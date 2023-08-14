Top 5 Most Valuable Forwards In The English Premier League This Season

The primary responsibility of the forward position is to score as many goals as is humanly possible for the team. According to Transfer Market, the following five players will be the most valuable forwards in the English Premier League for the 2023/2024 season.

The Norwegian center forward who now plays for Manchester City and has a market worth of €180 Million is Erling Haaland. During the team’s first Premier League encounter, which they won 0-3 against Burnley, he scored two goals.

2. Christopher Nkunku, a French forward, moved to Chelsea in the Summer Transfer Window of 2023 for a transfer price of €60 Million. Nkunku came to Chelsea from RB Leipzig. His worth is estimated to be €80 Million.

Gabriel Jesus, a Brazilian striker who now participates in the English Premier League for the club Arsenal, is the third most valuable forward in the league. His worth is currently estimated at €75 Million.

4. The Swedish striker Alexander Isak, who currently plays for Newcastle United, has a current market value of seventy million euros. During their play against Aston Villa in game week 1 of the English Premier League, he scored two goals, helping them to a 5-1 victory.

5. The Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, who currently plays for Liverpool, is estimated to have a market value of €65 Million.

only (

)