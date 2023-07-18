Top 5 Most Valuable Asian Football Stars in World Football Currently

Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world currently. His performance at the back for Napoli last season was highly instrumental to the club’s Italian Serie A triumph. So, it wasn’t a surprise when the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United explored the chance of signing him.

However, those clubs would have to pay a great deal of money to buy the South Korean international whose current market value stands at €60 million. This makes him the most valuable Asian football star in the world currently.

Tottenham Hotspur star, Son Heung-min is the second most valuable football star from Asia. The South Korean international has been Asia’s best player in the last few years but his form dipped last season as his goals output reduced drastically. Despite his below-average form in the 2022/23 season, he remains one of the most valuable players in football. The 31-year-old is currently valued at €50 million.

The third most valuable Asian player is Kaoru Mitoma. The Japanese attacker took the English Premier League by storm last season as he shined for Brighton and Hove Albion in key games. He helped his club qualify for European competition for the first time in the club’s history.

Japanese stars, Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo complete the top five list. Both Asian stars are valued at €27 million and €25 million respectively. While Kamada is currently a free agent, Kubo plies his trade in the Spanish La Liga with Real Sociedad.

Johndominic01 (

)