Top 5 Most Valuable African Players in the World Right Now

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen can be said to be the best African player in the world currently. The Napoli striker was in red-hot form last season as he scored 26 goals in the Italian Serie A to finish the season as the highest goalscorer in the league. He became the first African player to achieve this feat.

After an impressive season in one of Europe’s top five leagues, the market value of the Nigerian international has skyrocketed. Currently, he is valued at €120 million.

The second most valuable African player in the world currently is Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian superstar is one of the best players in world football. However, his form dipped last season, which has also caused his market value to fall. Currently, Mohamed Salah has a market value of €65 million.

The third most valuable African player in world football currently is Paris Saint-Germain star, Achraf Hakimi. The full-back has proven himself to be one of the best in the business in recent times. He has also done it on the global stage with Morocco. He currently has the same market value as Mohamed Salah.

The fourth and fifth African players on the list are Frank Anguissa of Napoli and Mohammed Kudus of Ajax. The Cameroon and Ghana nationals are both valued at €40 million.

