Top 5 Most Expensive Under-21 Players In Chelsea History As The Blues Sign Madueke This Winter

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In recent seasons, Chelsea have to had rely on Academy Players to help the club, especially during the 2019/20 season that the club couldn’t sign new Players. The chances given to those Players back then has saw Players like Mason Mount and Reece James becoming key Players in the Club’s first team.

As the club looks to rebuild their squad this season, the club has been able recruit fine young Players that have the potential to become Elite Stars. This season, Chelsea have paid top fee to sign Noni Madueke and Carney Chukwuemeka, who are both in the list of most expensive young Players that Chelsea has ever made.

In Chelsea’s history, Christian Pulisic is the most expensive Under-21 Signing. The West London club paid €64million to sign the American Winger in 2019 when he was just 20 years old.

England Winger Noni Madueke has joined Chelsea this Winter from PSV Eindhoven. The 20-year-old is the second most expensive Under-21 in Chelsea’s history.

1. Christian Pulisic – signed for €64million at 20 years old

2. Noni Madueke – Signed for €35million at 20 years old

3. Oscar – signed for €32million at 20 years old

4. Mikel Obi – Signed for €20million at 19 years old

5. Carney Chukwuemeka – Signed for €18million at 18 years old

AminullahiMuritala (

)