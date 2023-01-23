Top 5 leagues who have spent the most money in January.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A lot of transactions has been going on so far in the January transfer window. In this article, we take a look at the top 5 leagues who have spent the most money this winter. Check it out below:

Ligue 1

So far this winter, the French League has a total January transfer spending of €8.3 million.

Serie A

The Italian league comes in second place. They’ve spent €9.1 million so far in hmthe current transfer window.

La Liga

The Spanish La Liga is third on this list. They’ve recorded a total January transfer spending of €23.3 million.

Bundesliga

The German league comes second on this list. They’ve got a total transfer spending of €34 million.

English Premier League

The English Premier League leads this list once again. So far, they’ve spent €352.5 million on January transfers.

Chelsea is the team that has spent the money. They’ve signed players like Mudryk, Noni Madueke and a host of others.

Here’s an illustration below:

Photo credit: TransferMarkt.

All these figures are the ever reliable sports site TransferMarkt.

