Top 5 Free-Kick Takers in Premier League History

In the history of the Premier League, few sights in football are as captivating as witnessing a perfectly struck free-kick sail into the back of the net, accompanied by the eruption of joy from fans in the stadium. Over the years, there have been several masters of this art form, and here are the top-five free-kick specialists in the Premier League era.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Although Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored many free-kicks in recent years, his prowess in taking them during his time at Manchester United is undeniable. The Portuguese superstar revolutionized the technique of getting the ball up and down quickly from free-kicks by kicking it on the valve, achieving maximum swerve and dip. One of his most famous free-kicks came against Portsmouth in 2008, leaving goalkeeper David James bemused as the ball flew past him at an astonishing pace.

Gianfranco Zola

Gianfranco Zola, Chelsea’s Italian magician, was a player renowned for his spectacular performances, and his free-kick abilities were no exception. Zola’s creative and skillful approach to the game elevated Chelsea during the late 90s and early 2000s. He had a knack for curling free-kicks into the top corner and timing the ball’s dip perfectly.

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry, known for his excellence in multiple aspects of the game, was also a deadly free-kick taker. His prowess in this area is sometimes overshadowed by his goal-scoring exploits from open play. Henry scored various free-kicks, including a cheeky and opportunistic one against Aston Villa in 2004 and a memorable one against Wigan in 2005, where he bent the ball into the net off the post, leaving referee Graham Poll in awe.

James Ward-Prowse

The current king of free-kick taking in the Premier League is James Ward-Prowse. The Southampton midfielder has earned a reputation as a set-piece specialist, following in the footsteps of his idol, David Beckham. Ward-Prowse’s ability to whip and curl free-kicks past helpless goalkeepers has made him a unique talent in the league.

David Beckham

Undoubtedly the undisputed best free-kick taker in English football history, David Beckham’s technique and ability were unparalleled. He honed his skills through relentless practice, and the results were extraordinary. Beckham scored numerous crucial free-kicks for Manchester United during his decade with the club, notably sealing England’s qualification for the 2002 World Cup with a famous free-kick. His eye for the spectacular made him a global icon in the footballing world.

Latest5 (

)