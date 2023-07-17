Top 5 Football Players Who Have Scored the Most Penalties in the History of Football

Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in football history. Aside from this, he is also the football player who has scored the most goals from the penalty spot in the history of the game. The Al-Nasser superstar has scored 151 goals from penalties so far in his career.

Brazilian legend, Romario is one of the greatest footballers in the history of football. The legendary attacker scored 775 goals in his career before hanging his boots. He was a superb goalscorer during his time as a player and from the penalty spot, he was also lethal. In his career, he scored 114 goals from the penalty spot.

Legendary set-piece taker, Ronald Koeman is another player who was also a specialist from the penalty spot. The legendary Dutchman is one of the defenders who has scored the most goals in his career with many of them coming from dead-ball situations. He scored 113 goals from the penalty spot in his career.

The fourth player who has scored the most goals from the penalty spot in his career is Lionel Messi. Unlike his fierce rival, Cristiano Ronaldo who is known for his penalty kick prowess, Messi is not known for his penalty-taking skills. However, he has also scored a fair share of the penalties he has taken in his career. So far, he has scored 108 goals from the penalty spot in his career.

Rounding up the top five list is Italian legend, Roberto Baggio. The legendary attacker scored 100 goals from the penalty spot in his career.

