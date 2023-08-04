Top 5 Football Clubs With the Most Valuable Squads in the English Premier League Right Now

The English Premier League is arguably the best football league in Europe. The fame of the league is fueled by its competitiveness and quality. One significant feature of the English Premier League is the financial capabilities of its club.

This is why English Premier League clubs have some of the most valuable squads in world football. These football clubs can spend big in the transfer window due to TV Rights and sponsorship deals.

Currently, the top two football clubs with the most valuable squads in world football are in the English Premier League.

London-based club, Arsenal is the football club with the most valuable squad in English football. Last season, Arsenal came close to winning the English Premier League for the first time in 19 years and this has prompted the club to back their manager, Mikel Arteta in the current transfer window. So far, Arsenal has signed Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber. All three players have high market values, which has added to the overall squad value of the club and has taken it to €1.21 billion.

The second football club with the most valuable squad in the English Premier League is Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s men have been top of the list for the past few years until recently. Despite their demotion, their squad value is still stunning. Currently, Manchester City has a squad value of €1.16 billion.

The third most valuable squad in the English Premier League ahead of the upcoming season is Chelsea’s squad. The club has recruited more than 20 players since Todd Boehly took charge of the club. This summer, they have sold as many as ten players but this has had no significant influence on the club’s squad value which currently stands at €880 million.

The fourth most valuable squad in the English Premier League belongs to Manchester United. The Red Devils have the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, and Antony as their most valuable players. The Red Devils have a squad which is valued at €847 million. Liverpool rounds up the top five with a squad valued at €795 million.

DynamicSports (

)