Top 5 Finishers in World Football Since 2010

Finishing is a skill that requires precision and calculation, especially at the highest level of football. Some exceptional strikers have mastered this art and maintained their prolific goalscoring ability consistently. These players have the ability to convert half-chances into goals, giving their teams a competitive edge.

Here are the five best finishers in world football since 2010.

5. Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is widely recognized as one of the finest centre-forwards of the modern era. The French striker has combined technical brilliance with composure and spatial awareness, making him one of the most prolific goal scorers of the 21st century. Benzema’s world-class finishing skills have been evident in recent years, with his ability to score from various positions and angles.

Benzema’s shooting range is exceptional, whether it’s delicate chips, powerful strikes, or accurate headers. His remarkable goalscoring form played a vital role in Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph in the 2021-22 season, where he netted 15 goals in 12 appearances, including impressive performances in the knockout stages.

4. Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is renowned for his exceptional finishing skills. The Uruguayan striker is considered one of the most lethal finishers in recent times and was arguably the best striker during his peak. Suarez has won the European Golden Shoe twice, awarded to the top goal scorer in the continent’s top five leagues. Notably, he outscored Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 2015-16 season with Barcelona and shared the award with Ronaldo in 2013-14 when he played for Liverpool.

His impeccable technique, anticipation, and reactions in the final third often outsmart defenders and goalkeepers. Suarez’s legacy as one of the finest strikers of the 21st century is well-deserved.

3. Lionel Messi

Although Lionel Messi has never been a traditional striker, he consistently breaks goalscoring records throughout his illustrious career. His ability to create space and score from difficult positions is exceptional. Messi’s striking skills allow him to curl the ball into the net with precision and finesse. He is also known for his exquisite lobs and curling efforts, leaving defenders and goalkeepers helpless.

With a record-breaking 91 goals in a calendar year, Messi’s goal-scoring prowess is unparalleled. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has clinched the European Golden Shoe a record six times. Messi’s remarkable career is a testament to his world-class finishing abilities.

2. Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the decade’s most consistent and prolific strikers. His peak years at Bayern Munich were marked by unstoppable goal-scoring form, leading him to win consecutive European Golden Shoe awards in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. The Polish striker is technically gifted and possesses clinical precision and game intelligence. He excels in the air, displaying powerful and accurate headers.

Lewandowski’s repertoire includes powerful drives, curling shots, delicate flicks, and one-touch finishes. His well-rounded skill set makes him one of the most complete strikers in the history of the sport. Young strikers can learn valuable lessons from Lewandowski’s sharp instincts and composure in front of goal.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goalscorer in football history. With an impressive tally of 838 senior career goals, his record speaks for itself. Ronaldo initially rose to prominence as a dazzling winger, capable of producing magic on the field. Under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, he developed into a prolific goalscorer, becoming virtually unstoppable on his best days. Ronaldo has won the European Golden Shoe four times and is known for his unmatched heading ability.

He can find the back of the net from various positions and angles, utilizing a wide range of striking techniques. As the leading goalscorer in men’s international football with 123 goals, Ronaldo’s accomplishments and five Ballon d’Or titles solidify his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

