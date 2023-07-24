In football history, several matches have seen teams achieve massive victories, showcasing their dominance and skill on the pitch. Here are the top five biggest wins in football history.

AS Adema 149-0 SO l’Emyrne (THB Champions League, 2002)

In a highly unusual and controversial encounter, AS Adema secured an astonishing 149-0 victory against SO l’Emyrne. The mind-boggling scoreline was the result of an intentional own-goal protest orchestrated by SO l’Emyrne, which had grievances against the match officials from a previous game.

It all began when SO l’Emyrne’s coach instructed his players to score own goals as a form of protest for what they believed were biased decisions by the referees in their previous match. As a result, the players complied with their coach’s demand and scored 149 own goals, handing AS Adema an astronomical victory.

Arbroath 36-0 Bon Accord (Scottish Cup, 1885)

In one of the most remarkable domestic football matches ever, Scottish club Arbroath demolished Bon Accord in the Scottish Cup. Played in 1885, this victory remains a legendary result, standing as the most significant winning margin in the history of the Scottish Cup.

Australia 31-0 American Samoa (World Cup Qualification, 2001)

This 2002 FIFA World Cup qualification match witnessed Australia’s Socceroos stamp their authority against American Samoa. Australia set a new record for the largest margin of victory in an international match, netting an astounding 31 goals.

Hungary 10-1 El Salvador (FIFA World Cup, 1982)

In a memorable match during the 1982 World Cup, Hungary’s national team produced a stunning display of attacking football against El Salvador. Their ten-goal extravaganza remains one of the highest-scoring matches in World Cup history.

Germany 8-0 Saudi Arabia (FIFA World Cup, 2002)

During the group stage of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, Germany showcased their attacking prowess against Saudi Arabia, securing an emphatic 8-0 victory. The German team’s clinical finishing and cohesive gameplay overwhelmed their opponents.

These matches are a testament to the unpredictability and excitement that football brings. While some of these results may have been one-sided, they represent the skill, determination, and tenacity that teams can display on the field. These historic victories have left a lasting impact on football fans worldwide, showcasing the sport’s ability to deliver exhilarating moments and awe-inspiring feats.

