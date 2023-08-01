Top 5 Biggest Sales For Manchester United And Chelsea

Football fans all over the world are always eager to know about their favorite team’s big moments. Today, we will talk about the top 5 biggest sales in the history of Manchester United and Chelsea. Let’s dive right in!

Manchester United:

1) Cristiano Ronaldo (2009) – Real Madrid purchased the Portuguese winger for a whopping £80 million, making him the most expensive player in the world at the time. He left behind a legacy of scoring 118 goals and winning multiple domestic and European titles during his time at Manchester United.

2) Angel Di Maria (2014) – The Argentine midfielder moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a transfer fee of £44.3 million, which was a British record at the time. His brief stint with the Red Devils was full of ups and downs, and he only managed to score 4 goals in 32 appearances.

3) Romelu Lukaku (2019) – The Belgian striker joined Inter Milan for £73 million after a two-year spell at Old Trafford. Despite scoring 42 goals in 96 appearances, he failed to cement his position in the team under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

4) David Beckham (2003) – The legendary midfielder moved to Real Madrid for a fee of £25 million, marking the end of a glorious era at Manchester United. During his time with the club, he won 6 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, and the famous Champions League title in 1999.

5) Ruud van Nistelrooy (2006) – The Dutch striker joined Real Madrid for a transfer fee of £10.2 million, bringing an end to his prolific goal-scoring spree at Manchester United. In his 219 appearances for the club, he scored a staggering 150 goals and won multiple domestic and European honors.

Chelsea:

1) Eden Hazard (2019) – Real Madrid signed the Belgian playmaker for £88 million after he had spent seven seasons with the Blues. He was one of Chelsea’s most influential players, scoring 110 goals and winning two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, and one FA Cup.

2) Diego Costa (2017) – The Spanish striker returned to Atletico Madrid for a fee of £57 million, ending his three-year spell at Chelsea. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he won two Premier League titles and scored 58 goals in 120 appearances.

3) Oscar (2017) – The Brazilian midfielder joined Shanghai SIPG for a fee of £60 million, becoming the most expensive player in the history of Chinese football. He won two Premier League titles, one Europa League title, and one League Cup during his four years with Chelsea.

4) David Luiz (2014) – The Brazilian defender moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a transfer fee of £50 million, a world-record for a defender at the time.

5.Kai Harvert(2023) The Germany international was sold to arsenal for transfer fee of £65m

